Chris Rock: Does He Have A New Boo

It looks like Chris Rock might have a new boo.

Chris was seen out a couple of times with each other in California.

Over the recently wrapped Fourth of July weekend, including during a dinner outing at Giorgio Baldi.

In a photo exclusive to PEOPLE, Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, are seen outside the Italian eatery, where the comedian wore a light-colored long-sleeved top and trousers, finishing the look in brown shoes.

The actress/director, meanwhile, kept it similarly casual in a pair of flared pedal-pusher jeans, a low-cut black crop top and matching shoes.