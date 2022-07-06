Cincinnati: Woman Arrested For Alleged Assault At The Banks

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

An 18-year-old lady got arrested for allegedly assaulting a couple on the banks.

Via Fox19

Faith Parker, of Mt. Healthy, is charged with assault and disorderly conduct. Police say in court documents she was “highly intoxicated” while fighting at The Banks DORA and that she punched a victim in the face several times.

Parker is at the Hamilton County Justice Center held on 10 percent of a $20,000 bail for the assault charge.

Police say Parker’s arrest follows from their investigation into the alleged assault of Colleen Herman and her husband after the Reds game on Saturday night around 1 a.m.