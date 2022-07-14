The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s “I’m Sorry” | Episode 76

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

R. Kelly is engaged to one of his alleged victims, Joycelyn Savage, and Lore’l and Eva have a lot to say about that. Meanwhile, Method Man opens up about a past interaction with Destiny’s Child and apologizes to Beyonce, Kelly and Michelle. Plus, the ladies undress a cheating scandal on a cruise that resulted in a 60-person brawl.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Can men ever have a truly platonic friendship with a woman?

