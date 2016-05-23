I sat down with Tyler Perry earlier today, and in the midst of speaking about his new role in the Ninja Turtles sequel, the famed filmmaker/actor also offered some wise words about self-proclaimed vigilante George Zimmerman selling the gun he used to kill Trayvon Martin.

The firearm he shot the 17-year-old with was placed on auction and sold for a whopping $138,000. While promoting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows, Tyler Perry said of the act:

“I don’t understand people that are that low, I don’t get it, I can’t even think that low…

“I think it would take someone who could do that and profit from it to think that. What I do know is this, every bit of darkness that he puts out is going to find its way back into his life.”

We couldn’t agree more. Watch the interview snippet above and stay tuned for more from our sit-down. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows hits theaters on June 3rd.

Tyler Perry Reveals Thoughts On George Zimmerman Selling The Gun He Used To Kill Trayvon Martin was originally published on globalgrind.com