Billboard Awards Nominees + Madonna’s Prince Tribute

It’s almost time… Are you ready for the Billboard Music Awards? Many have had felt some kind of way about Madonna’s Prince Tribute. While many would prefer to see someone like Beyonce, Morris Day and the Time, Sheila E pay homage, Billboard stands by their decision. The popular award show will be aired at 8pm tonight on ABC.

Scheduled to perform on tonight’s highly anticipated award show is Madonna. The Queen of Pop will be paying tribute to the late and great Prince, but not everyone is too happy about that. Fans of the Purple One were upset when the news broke that Madonna was chosen to pay tribute, as they felt a black artist should’ve honored the singer instead.

In light of public outrage, Mark Bracco, executive producer of the award show, spoke to the Associated Press defending the company’s decision to choose Madonna as the one to pay homage to Prince. “Listen, I think everybody is entitled to their opinion and everyone can have their own opinion, but I will say that we are honored and could not be more excited for Madonna to be on the show and to pay tribute to someone that was her friend and her peer and her colleague. I think it’s going to be fantastic.”

Bracco continued, “It’s going to be very, very intimate and very respectful, and I think it’s something that is really going to pay tribute to Prince as the incredible, groundbreaking artist that he was and the influence that he had on music.”

We’ll have to see for ourselves. Make sure to tune in tonight at 8:00 PM est on ABC.

SOURCE: Billboard | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

