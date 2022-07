LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A Cincinnati Man is dead after his car flips over the guardrail.

Via Fox19

Cincinnati police say Ali Ahmed Abdu, 58, was driving a Volvo XC90 southbound on I-75 and struck a Lexus ES which was also headed south on I-75.

After hitting the Lexus, police say Abdu’s car flipped over a guardrail and landed upright on Harrison Avenue.

Abdu was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center but the coroner says he later died on July 24.