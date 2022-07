LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like Joe Burrow has to undergo Appendix Surgery.

The source said he’ll miss some practice time due to the appendectomy, but an official return day is not known.

“Wasn’t feeling right last few days, couldn’t figure out what it was… finally got it figured out,” they said. (Fox19)