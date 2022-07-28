Lil Duval: Air Lifted To The Hospital

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Prayers are going out to Lil Duval he was air lifted to the hospital after a bad car crash.

The comedian, 45, was airlifted to the hospital after the crash.

The Florida native took to Instagram to share the news with his followers, posting a graphic video of himself strapped to a gurney with his shirt off.

Duval, who was being wheeled onto an airstrip in the footage, had bandages on his chest, arms and forehead.

“Somebody hit me in they car while I was on my 4 wheeler,” he captioned the social media upload. “Now my leg broke and I gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery.”

Celebrities flocked to the post’s comments section to share their prayers and concerns. (LoveBScott)