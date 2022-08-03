(WTFASHO) Pastor Robbed At Gunpoint Accused of Stealing 90K

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The New York Pastor who was robbed at gun point during a livestreaming service is accused of conning a member out of her life savings.

Bishop Lamar Miller-Whitehead and his life were robbed of 1 million worth of jewelry during church service.

One of this members says she gave him 90,000 to buy her a home after she informed him she had bad credit. She is suing because she said he kept the money and used it to fund his political campaign.

