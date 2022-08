LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Congrats to Beyoncé on having another number 1 song (Break My Soul) on the Bill Board 100 charts.

This is her solo chart topper since 2008.

Beyonce?‘s “Break My Soul” bounds to No. 1, from No. 6, on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The song marks the superstar’s eighth solo leader on the list. The track, which debuted at No. 15 six weeks earlier, is from her new LP Renaissance, which launches as her seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. (LoveBScott)