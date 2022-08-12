Cincy
Cincinnati: A Dream Come True For Local Baseball Team Cincinnati Riverbats

A dream came true for a local baseball team Cincinnati Riverbats.

They had the opportunity to play baseball  at the Field of Dreams baseball field on Sunday.

“When I saw the game out there last year – that the Reds are getting ready to play in – that’s what kind of sparked my interest and my thought, like, ‘gosh, we should probably go out there and probably play, I think that would be really cool,’” Booth said.

The field was decorated in some of the unmistakable props from the movie, and the team even re-enacted a few unforgettable scenes.

