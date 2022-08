LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A shooting took place in Avondale over the weekend and 1 person went to the hospital.

Via Fox19

The shooting was reported to be on Blair Avenue at approximately 7:28 p.m., Cincinnati police said.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

This is the third confirmed shooting that has occurred in Cincinnati on Aug. 14.