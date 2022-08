LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Two Wendy’s workers shot while working in Walnut Hills.

Via Fox19

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. just outside the location on Gilbert Avenue and William Howard Taft Road.

Two people were shot, according to police. Both are employees of the restaurant.

EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.