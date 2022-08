LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats are going out to Snoop Dogg on launching a new animated children’s tv series called Doggy Land

The program features a cast of animated dogs teaching educational, social and emotional skills through song and dance. Officially titled Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes, the show recently released its first four episodes, which are available to watch on YouTube and YouTube Kids. New episodes of the show, will officially premiere on Tuesdays. (LoveBScott)