A brawl breaks out between the Bengals and the Rams during a joint practice season.

via Fox19

Tempers between the two sides escalated when Bengals offensive lineman La’el Collins and Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd exchanged punches.

An ugly brawl between the two sides ensued.

Rams star Aaron Donald grabbed the helmet of a Bengals player and started swinging amid the massive pile of bodies.