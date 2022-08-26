Fa Sho Celebrity News
Eminem And Snoop Dogg: Will Perform At The VMA'S

MT V dropped a big surprise that Snoop Dogg And Eminem will perform at this years show.

The hip-hop icons will take the stage at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards for an out-of-this-world performance of their latest collaboration “From the D 2 The LBC.”

MTV partnered with Yuga Labs for the metaverse-inspired performance, which is based on Otherside, a virtual gaming world that is being developed as an online multiplayer game. Yuga Labs is also responsible for launching the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, featured in the music video for “From the D 2 The LBC.” (LoveBScott)

