Colin Kaepernick: Welcomes His First Child To The World

Congrats are going out to Colin Kaepernick and his girlfriend Nessa Diab as they welcome their new bundle of joy into the world.

The couple have not shared the gender or name yet.

In a photo posted to Diab’s Instagram, she and the former NFL player are seen with smiles plastered across their faces as they embrace the newest edition to the family. In part, her caption read, “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title- MOM!”(LoveBScott)