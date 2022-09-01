HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Man Sent To The Hospital After Shooting In The West End

Cincinnati: Man Sent To The Hospital After Shooting In The West End

A man was shot on the West End and taken to the hospital.

Via Fox19 

Officers responded to Poplar and Linn streets just before 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his toe, police said.

He is expected to recover.

