Alicia Keys: A Fan Grabbed Her And Kissed Her On The Cheek

A fan grabbed Alicia Keys and kissed her on the cheek as she walked by.

The singer, 41, was belting out “Empire State of Mind” at a concert in Canada’s Rogers Arena last month when a female fan grabbed Keys’ face and planted a kiss on her cheek.

The Grammy winner, who had been reaching for audience members’ hands prior to the incident, widened her eyes and pulled away — but continued to sing.

“Trust me, I was like what the F–K!!!!!!!!” she commented on the video. “Don’t she know what time it is???” (LoveBScott)

