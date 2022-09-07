Diddy: To Never Wear Adidas Again In Honor Of Kanye West

Diddy vows to never wear Adidas again in honor of Kanye West.
Diddy has pledged his full support behind Kanye West amid his ongoing battle with Adidas. In a series of Instagram posts over the past weekend, Ye accused the footwear brand of not only making decisions around his Yeezy footwear line without his input, but also claims that they stole his designs for the brand’s latest adiFOM Q and Adilette footwear concepts.
“I have no chill,” wrote Ye in an Instagram post accompanied by images of the people that make up the Adidas supervisory board. “It’s going to cost you billions to keep me. It’s going to cost you billions to let me go. Adidas you stole my f**king designs amongst other things. I’ll give you to Tuesday.” Ye also promised to make things “unbearable” for the company. “I’m not waiting 7 months to leave like the breach letter I sent you… it’s up now. I’m going to make things unbearable and I promise I’ve only been playing nice,” the “Jesus Walks” emcee continued. (LoveBScott)