Cincinnati: Man Found Shot Near Findley Market

police are still looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man near Findley Market.

Via Fox19

Officers found his body on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of Elm Street just before midnight.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and is believed to be in his 30s, police say.

His name has not been released.

 

