Shannon Sharpe: Opens Up About His Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Shannon Sharpe opens up about his Cancer diagnosis he is cancer free.

via People:

“Once you hear that ‘C’ word come out of their mouth, okay, damn,” recalls Sharpe, who was diagnosed just one month before he was scheduled to relocate to Los Angeles, where he had just landed a co-hosting gig on FS1 alongside Skip Bayless. “It was difficult..this was my dream job,” he tells PEOPLE.

“I had been wanting this job for so long and I had been given an opportunity that Skip believed in me. I was going to be a co-host of a daily debate show that we talked about football, basketball, track and field, golf, tennis, social issues, I was the first athlete to do what I do full-time.”

