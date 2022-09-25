HomeRecording Artists

Glorilla surprise her Former High School with 25k!

CMG rapper, Glorilla went back to her hometown Memphis Tennessee and surprised her old high school.

She donated 25,000 to the schools fine arts program at Martin Luther Prep High School.

There was a check presentation in front of the students and faculty. Everyone was excited.

If you can into a large sum of money, which organization should you give back to?

