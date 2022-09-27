HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

P Valley: Renewed For A 3rd and 4th Season

It looks like P Valley will be renewed for a 3rd and 4th season.

It’s unclear which cast members will return. Elarica Johnson has already confirmed she won’t be returning as Autumn Night.

As for what’s delaying the renewal, our sources say there were some behind-the-scenes issues that made show creator and executive producer Katori Hall reluctant to sign on for more.

Allegedly, Starz didn’t treat the show as well as some of their other big titles, namely 50 Cent’s ‘Power’ spin-offs — despite P-Valley’s record-breaking ratings and critical acclaim.

 

