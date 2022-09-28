HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Two People Tried To Steal An ATM In Oakley

The police are looking for two people that tried to steal an ATM from an Oakley bank. What The Fasho!

Via Fox19

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase bank off Paxton Avenue.

The suspects were last seen leaving in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to police.

Their descriptions were not immediately available.

