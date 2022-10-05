HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Parents Struggling To Find Baby Formula

Cincinnati: Parents Struggling To Find Baby Formula

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Parents around the Nati can not find baby formula.

Via Fox19

There’s no quick-fix to the issue. Even federal regulators’ announcement last week allowing foreign formula manufacturers to stay on domestic shelves hasn’t offered much immediate relief.

“It makes me anxious,” said Erica Wildeboer. “You get worried because you have to be able to feed your baby.”

baby , cincinnati , Find , Parents , struggling , TO

Close