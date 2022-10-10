HomeCincy

Cincinnati: To Launched A New Traffic Safety Blitz

The Cincinnati Police have launched a new safety blitz,

that will target aggressive drivers, speeders and other violators for the next two weeks.

The “blitz” will run through Friday, Oct. 21.

Check out the locations below

 

  • District One: Downtown/OTR, West End
  • District Two: Evanston, Madisonville, Mt. Lookout, Pleasant Ridge, Oakley
  • District Three: North/South Fairmount, Riverside, South Cumminsville, Westwood
  • District Four: Avodale, Bond Hill, North Avondale, Paddock Hills, Roselawn
  • District Five: Clifton, University Heights, Fairborn, Mt. Airy, College Hill, Northside and Spring Grove Village

