Cincinnati: New Safety Alert Will Notify If There Is An Active Threat

Cincinnati a new safety alert will notify you that an active threat.

Via Fox19

The expansion to the CincyAlert system will now send a message if there is an active situation of either potential or confirmed danger in a public place, Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long announced Monday.

“What we do want to inform the public of is a situation where there is some type of active threat or danger to the public,” said City of Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center Director Bill Vedra explained. “This won’t be a real-time feed of every public safety incident in Cincinnati. We want to make sure that these alerts are limited to what people need to know to stay safe.”

 

