HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Janet Jackson: Debuts Bleached Eyebrows And An Eye-Catching Braided Ponytail!

Debuts Bleached Eyebrows And An Eye-Catching Braided Ponytail!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Janet Jackson Debuts Bleached Eyebrows And An Eye-Catching Braided Ponytail!

Janet Jackson is riding the bleached eyebrows trend. The superstar debuted the look at Alexander McQueen’s Spring/Summer 2023 show.

She also rocked a high ponytail, a look she cemented while filming “Poetic Justice.”

Janet has also been seen rocking box braids with highlights of blue.

What is your favorite hairstyle? What fashion trends are you currently following?

 

Close