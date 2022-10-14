HomeCincy

Cincinnati: What Is Blink???

Have you ever wondered what Blink is?

Blink is a Arts, Lights and Culture festival where millions of people come from all around the world to watch a beautiful light show.

The show happens Oct 13th – Oct 16th 7pm to 11pm

Via WLWT

What is Blink exactly?

It’s an outdoor art phenomenon with 100 installations, including large-scale projection mappings, murals and interactive light sculptures and art. The city will literally be glowing — from luminous facades to twinkling alleyways. This year’s event will return under new leadership. Justin Brookhart has been named the executive director of Blink Cincinnati. Brookhart has more than 15 years of working in the private sector and nonprofit group leadership experience in the arts and culture space and will lead the collaborative of producing partners, including AGAR, ArtWorks, Brave Berlin, the Haile Foundation and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

