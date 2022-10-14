LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

In What’s Trending we’re talking about popular things that you’re terrified of! Rick Ross talked about his recent fears of almond milk and why he doesn’t drink it. In a podcast, he shared why he’s apprehensive about it because he doesn’t know where it comes from.

Even though things like rollercoasters, bugs, and almond milk are normal, what are some everyday things you’re scared of?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What’s Trending: What’s Something That’s Popular But You Are Terrified Of? [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com