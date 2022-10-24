HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Mariah Carey: The Christmas Queen Announces Special ‘Merry Christmas To All” Shows

Merry Christmas To All!” commemorates Mariah Carey’s iconic holiday classics. The two-night run is December 11 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena and December 13 at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The announced shows will be Mariah Carey’s only Christmas concerts.

“Merry Christmas To All!” tickets go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 a.m. ET at LiveNation.com.

