Cincinnati: Bengals Ja’Marr Chase Could Be Out 4 to 6 Weeks

It looks like Bengals Ja’Marr Chase good be out for 4 to 6 weeks with a hip injury.

Via Fox19

This makes him a prime candidate for injured reserve, per sources. Chase visited with a hip specialist Wednesday and is seeking more answers about his injury,” Schefter tweeted Thursday evening.

The Bengals have upcoming games against the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and again against the Browns.

 

