Watch the National NBA Champs Land in Cleveland! Plus Parade Info! [VIDEO]

The celebration didn’t end in the locker room last night after the Cleveland Cavaliers beat Golden State!  The team flew straight from the game to Las Vegas for an all night long celebration. Then hoped on a plane home to Cleveland to a crazy welcome home celebration at the airport!

But the party isn’t over yet, the official parade will be Wednesday.  Want to go?  Get all the details here on the festivities 

Watch the National NBA Champs Land in Cleveland! Plus Parade Info! [VIDEO] was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

