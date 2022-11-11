HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A Man Opens Fire On A Van On 75

It looks like a man opened fire on a van on I-75 during the day.

Why would someone just start shooting at somebody in the freeway.

We got to put these guns down.

Via Fox19

It happened Thursday around 8:40 a.m. on northbound Interstate 75 just before the Norwood Lateral, according to St. Bernard Police Lt. Bill Ungruhe.

Someone allegedly shot at and hit a man’s work van. The suspect then got off at the Norwood Lateral.

Traffic cameras in the area weren’t working at the time, so police are going to the community for help.

 

 

