The 2016 R&B Music Hall of Fame Award Inductees Are…

cathyhughes_headshot

Affordable Old School Concert Series Featuring Bobby Brown, Mint Condition, Juvenile, 8 Ball & MLG, Tweet And J.J. Williamson

Marcus Ingram

We’re less than 2 months away from the 4th Annual Rhythm & Blues Music Hall of Fame ceremony that is scheduled for August 21st just outside of Detroit Michigan. The event will be held at the city of Dearborn’s Ford Performing Arts Theater and the list of inductees is very impressive.

Some of this year’s honorees include founder of RadioOne/ TVOne Cathy Hughes, as well as Prince, Bobby Brown, and Smokey Robinson to name a few. The event will be hosted by former Supremes member Mary Wilson and will begin at 6:30pm on Sunday 8/21. This is an event lovers of R&B will want to witness…it’s all #LoveAndRnB! Read more here.

John Monds Wep Page

The 2016 R&B Music Hall of Fame Award Inductees Are… was originally published on mymajicdc.com

bobby brown , Cathy Hughes , john monds , Prince

