BlackGirlMagic: Gymnast Simone Biles Holds World Record

Congratulations to 19yr old Simone Biles. She is most definitely someone our young ladies can look up to. We honor her yet again as she becomes the first woman to win four consecutive national Championships in 42yrs! She is nothing short of phenomenal. In addition, Biles has also been named the one to beat at the Rio Summer Olympics Games according to the New York Times
Peep this flawless floor routine below
Just watch her werk!
Your Thoughts?
Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”
On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs
Host of “Community Conversations” Sunday’s 7-8am
On-Air Sunday’s 3-7pm
Follow me on Twitter @JadeWestONaQst
Facebook Jade-West
InstaGram JadeWestONaQst
