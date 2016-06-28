CLOSE
Community Conversations
Home

#BlackGirlMagic: Gymnast Simone Biles Holds World Record

0 reads
Leave a comment
2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships - Day Seven

Source: Ian MacNicol / Getty

Congratulations to 19yr old Simone Biles. She is most definitely someone our young ladies can look up to. We honor her yet again as she becomes the first woman to win four consecutive national Championships in 42yrs! She is nothing short of phenomenal. In addition, Biles has also been named the one to beat at the Rio Summer Olympics Games according to the New York Times

Peep this flawless floor routine below

Just watch her werk!

 

Your Thoughts?

Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”

On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs

Host of “Community Conversations” Sunday’s 7-8am

On-Air Sunday’s 3-7pm

Follow me on Twitter @JadeWestONaQst

Facebook Jade-West

InstaGram JadeWestONaQst

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews

black girls magic , gymnastics , Jade West , Olympics , Rio , Simone Biles

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close