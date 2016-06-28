BlackGirlMagic: Gymnast Simone Biles Holds World Record

Congratulations to 19yr old Simone Biles. She is most definitely someone our young ladies can look up to. We honor her yet again as she becomes the first woman to win four consecutive national Championships in 42yrs! She is nothing short of phenomenal. In addition, Biles has also been named the one to beat at the Rio Summer Olympics Games according to the New York Times

Peep this flawless floor routine below

Just watch her werk!

Your Thoughts?

