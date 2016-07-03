CLOSE
#MrStealYourGrandma Reminding Us Age Aint Nothin But a Number!

Meet Irvin Randle, the Houston Texas native that went viral and didn’t even know what viral was lol! Randle has been a trending topic as #mrstealyourgrandpa because he has caught the attention of women across the world reminding us that age aint nothing but a number!

According to his facebook page, Randle is 54 years old and a teacher at Dogan Elementary.  Obviously he is into fashion, fast cars and good times. But sorry ladies he’s taken…. but we can still look right!?

#MrStealYourGrandma Reminding Us Age Aint Nothin But a Number! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

