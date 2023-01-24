HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

LL Cool J: Says It’s The Perfect Time For NCIS End

The cancellation of “NCIS: Los Angeles” has been shocking for some fans, but star LL Cool J says the end couldn’t have come at a better time.

LL Cool J has been a mainstay of “NCIS: Los Angeles” since the very first season, and says the series is going out on a high note.

He tweeted, “The NCIS Crossover was a huge success. It’s the perfect time to end @NCISLA on top! I look forward to continuing my partnership with @CBSTVstudios … more exciting things ahead!”

  • Do you think LL Cool J is planning another show with CBS?
  • Do you want him to? Why or why not?

