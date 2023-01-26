HomeOhio

OHIO: LeBron James Hits New Milestone

OHIO: LeBron James Hits New Milestone

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

LeBron James is celebrating another milestone.

James dropped 46 points on the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday, getting the final team on his 40-point bucket list.

He has now scored at least 40 against all 30 NBA teams.

He also knocked down a career-high nine 3-pointers Tuesday night.

LeBron James Traded To The Golden State Warriors? One NBA Exec Thinks It Could Happen & Twitter Reacts
15 photos
  • Who is the basketball GOAT?

RELATED TAGS

#LebronJames don juan fasho LeBron James Ohio

Close