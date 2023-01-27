HomeOhio

OHIO: John Legend Shows Fans His New Baby Girl

OHIO: John Legend Shows Fans His New Baby Girl

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

John Legend is a proud papa.

The “Ordinary People” singer recently shared a picture of his newborn daughter Esti Maxine Stephens for all his fans to see.

In the shared photo, baby Esti is nestled in John’s arms with the caption, “our new love.”

Chrissy gave birth to Esti two weeks ago.

  • What are your rules for posting your children on social media?

RELATED TAGS

baby girl don juan fasho John Legend

Close