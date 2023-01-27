HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Chris Brown: Announces Sixth London Date For March

Chris Brown: Announces Sixth London Date For March

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Chris Brown has added a sixth London show to the upcoming European leg of his Under The Influence tour, which will take place in February and March 2023.

When the tour starts in February, Brown will play hits from his long list of albums and his most recent one, “Breezy.”

Related Stories

This extra date at The O2 was added because tickets for his first show in the UK in over ten years were selling out so quickly.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10 a.m.

What is the best Chris Brown album to date?

 

RELATED TAGS

chris brown tour uk

Close