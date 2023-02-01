HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Ice-T: Will Receive A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Ice-T To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: ‘This Is A Trip’ A star on the renowned Hollywood Walk of Fame will be dedicated to Ice-T.

The 64-year-old rapper/actor will receive his star during a ceremony at the popular tourist destination on February 17, according to a statement made on Tuesday (January 31) by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. “Ice’s star will be situated near the stars of music greats such as Thelonius Monk, Dizzy Gillespie, Luciano Pavarotti, Mama Cass Elliott, John Denver, and Herbie Hancock, to name a few,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement.

“When I think about how many times I got arrested in Hollywood…. This is a trip,” Ice-T tweeted about his new achievement.

