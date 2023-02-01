HomeCincy

Cincinnati: The Game Time For The REDS Opening Day Announced

It looks like the game time for the REDS opening day has been announced.

The Reds will take on the Pirates.

Via Fox19 

The March 30 game will begin at 4:10 p.m. at Great American Ball Park, the MLB announced Tuesday.

The Reds open the season with a six-game homestand against the Pirates and Chicago Cubs.

The Reds will play a series against all American League teams with half of those series at home and half on the road.

