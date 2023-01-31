LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There’s a lot to celebrate here at The Amanda Seales Show, particularly the fact that we’re expanding by the day! We couldn’t thank you all enough for tuning in, so why not turn up the heat on these great conversations we’re having, right?

RELATED: Amanda Seales Show ‘Do Men Really Like Women?’

Today we decided to switch things up a little and talk about the aspect of having “an attitude,” which is something Amanda herself has probably been accused of having on more than a few occasions. However, is it fair to use that word when addressing the anger of Black women or, more accurately, is the word “anxiety” a safer and more fitting way to sum up what our sisters are going through?

Join the discourse below on The Amanda Seales Show:

Don’t Call It Attitude! Why Anger In Black Women Might Just Be Anxiety was originally published on blackamericaweb.com