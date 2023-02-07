HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Former Bengal AJ Green Announces His Retirement

It looks like former NFL Bengal Wide Receiver AJ Green is hanging up his cleats.

That’s right AJ Green is set to retire. Green, who played for the Bengals from 2011-2020, announced on his Instagram that it is time for the next chapter of his life.

Thank you for all you’ve done for Cincy my brother!

