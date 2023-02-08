Russell Westbrook Traded To Jazz In Three-Team Deal

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Russell Westbrook era in Los Angeles is over after barely two full seasons.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are shipping the multi-time All-Star and former league MVP to the Utah Jazz for former Laker D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Russell’s former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, will land guard Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The Jazz will receive Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damian James along with the Lakers’ 2027 first-round pick.

The deal for Westbrook comes 24 hours after he and Lakers head coach Darvin Ham got into a heated discussion during the Lakers’ 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Westbrook scored 27 points in the loss, but the night belonged to his teammate LeBron James who set the NBA’s all-time career scoring record.

Although James is flourishing on the court in his 20th season in the league, the Lakers have again failed to live up to expectations. They sit in the 13th position in the Western Conference, ahead of the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, two teams vying for the right to have the No. 1 pick in June’s NBA draft.

