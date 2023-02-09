HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Lil Boosie: Spills The Tea About Beyonce Tickets

Lil Boosie: Spills The Tea About Beyonce Tickets

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Boosie Delivers A PSA About Tickets For Beyoncé’s Renaissance Boosie wants the world to know that he can not get them Beyoncé tickets.

“Hold on. I’m tired of this s__t,” said Boosie in a video posted to social media. “This [is] for family members, this [is] for everybody in my DMs, I do not know Beyoncé. I do not know Jay-Z.”

Related Stories

He continued, “I cannot get you no Beyoncé tickets! Stop calling me, get out [of] my DMs. This [is] for everybody.

I cannot get you no Beyoncé tickets.”

  • What is your strategy for getting your hands on Beyoncé tickets?

RELATED TAGS

don juan fasho Lil Boosie

Close