HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Erykah Badu: Addresses Urban Legend About Her Bedroom Powers

Erykah Badu: Addresses Urban Legend About Her Bedroom Powers

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Besides being the mother of Neo-Soul, Badu also made a name for herself because people said she had magical powers that changed the men she dated.

For example, André 3000 and Common changed their style when each of the two Hip Hop stars was dating the Dallas native.

Related Stories

Badu addressed the urban legend with Tamron Hall, saying, “I think it is indescribable.” She continues, “And the bedroom? That’s not where you’re going to find it because my magic doesn’t lie between my thighs. It lies between my ears.”

Erykah also addressed the possibility of doing a Super Bowl halftime show saying, “I might go on the Superbowl and ask for corporate reparations, I mean right now. They never know what’s going to happen so they tip real easy around me. Yes, they do. As they should.”

  • Do you believe that Erykah Badu has “special powers?”
  • What do you think about Ms. Badu doing a halftime show?

 

RELATED TAGS

bedroom don juan fasho Eryka Badu

Close