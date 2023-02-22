Cincinnati: A Joe Burrow Book Is On The Way In April

It looks like a new Joe Burrow book is on the way in April.
The book will tell the story of his journey from Athens, Ohio, to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
I can’t wait I know this book is going to be good Fasho!
Via Fox19
The book, “From Bulldog to Bengal: The Joe Burrow Story Through the Eyes of His Hometown,” releases on April 11.
Written by Scott Burson and Sam Smathers, the biography goes in-depth on Burrow’s work ethic and mentality that took him from “small-town boy” to the “top of the football mountain.”
